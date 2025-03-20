One person has suffered critical injuries in a crash involving three cars and a truck on State Highway 39 in Waikato.

A person has been airlifted to hospital following a serious crash involving three cars and a truck on State Highway 39 in Waikato.

The four-vehicle smash was reported to emergency services about 9.45pm and has blocked Ormsby Rd, between Parihoro and Cannon Rds, in Tihiroa.

“Initial indications suggest one person has critical injuries and will be airlifted to hospital, while another person has moderate injuries,” a police spokesperson said.

“Traffic management is being arranged and motorists should expect delays.”