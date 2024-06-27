“Police across the North Island and parts of the South are on high alert,” a police statement said.

“[We] have redeployed additional staff to support several operations taking place over the long weekend throughout Aotearoa.”

Meanwhile, New Zealand Transport Agency Waka Kotahi regional manager of maintenance and operations Rua Pani said people really need to take care when driving between and around regions.

“Vigilance is the key this weekend,” Pani said.

“Most of our state highways are now open, but the roads and the surrounding land [have] seen a lot of rainfall - it’s sodden, and so the risk of further slips and debris is heightened.

“It’s really important motorists take care wherever they go - take your time, enjoy the long weekend journey and drive to the conditions.”

Gordonton crash

On Thursday, one person died and another was seriously injured after a crash in Gordonton.

Firefighters rescued a person trapped in their car after the crash on Boyd Rd, near Williamson Rd,

That person was taken to Waikato Hospital via ambulance in a serious condition.

Peachgrove Rd hit-and-run

Earlier in the week, one person riding a mobility scooter died following a hit-and-run in Hamilton on Tuesday afternoon.

A police spokesperson said the collision, reported about 2.20pm on Peachgrove Rd, Fairfield, involved a person on a mobility scooter who was struck by a vehicle “that then left the scene”.

“The person was transported to Waikato Hospital where, sadly, they have died.”

State Highway 27 fatal crash

Another person died after a van rolled on State Highway 27 in the Hauraki district on June 16.

In a statement, a police spokesperson said emergency services were alerted to the single-vehicle crash about 11pm.

“A van rolled on SH27, near North Rd, Mangatarata [in the] Hauraki district,” the spokesperson said.

One person died at the scene.

Hampton Downs fatality

A man died following the midday crash near Hampton Downs on June 14, before which he was seen speeding past other vehicles between the left-hand lane and the “cheese-cutter” barrier.

Police later thanked members of the public who performed CPR on the motorist when he was struck by a vehicle after running from his crashed SUV on the Waikato Expressway.

A man died following the midday crash near Hampton Downs on June 14.

The news comes after two-car crash that killed five people on the outskirts of Hamilton almost doubled Waikato’s road death toll for the month of May.

The fatal accident brought Waikato’s road death toll to 11 last month.

