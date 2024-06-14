Visa-free travel to China extended, the search for wanted man Tom Phillips and his children continues, and wild weather expected. Video / NZ Herald / Newstalk ZB / Getty

Northbound lanes on the Waikato Expressway have been blocked after a “serious crash” between two vehicles this afternoon, police say.

“Initial indications suggest there are serious injuries,” police said in a media statement after the crash at Hampton Downs.

The alarm was raised at 12.05pm, they said.

“The northbound lane is blocked, and diversions are being put in place at the Rodda Rd onramp and Hampton Downs offramp. Motorists are advised to avoid the area.”

A car and a truck were involved in the crash, police say. Photo / NZME

A car and a truck were involved in the crash, Fire and Emergency Northern Communications shift manager Carren Larking said.

They had sent crews from Te Kauwhata, Pōkeno and Huntly volunteer fire brigades to help, Larking said.



