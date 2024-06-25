Former District Commander John Price accused of bullying, another foggy morning disrupts Auckland flights and Princess Anne sustains minor injuries. Video / NZ Herald

A person riding a mobility scooter has died following a hit-and-run in Hamilton this afternoon.

A police spokesperson said the collision, reported about 2.20pm on Peachgrove Rd, Fairfield, involved a person on a mobility scooter who was struck by a vehicle “that then left the scene”.

“The person was transported to Waikato Hospital where, sadly, they have died.”

Police have since located the vehicle and the driver is assisting with inquiries.

A woman claiming to have witnessed the crash took to social media tonight saying: “This world makes me sick.

”Today I witnessed somebody’s Papa get hit by a car, while they were crossing the road on their mobility scooter.

”And let me tell you, the level [of] rage, anger, hurt, sadness and disgust I feel right now is just beyond me,” the post read.

”The fact I had to scream at everyone to get out of their cars and help is sick, why were y’all just watching.”

The post said the driver did not stop after the accident and left the scene, leaving the elderly man on the road.

”My prayers, heart and soul goes out to the Papa and his whānau, I’m so sorry this happened to you.”

Police said part of the road was cordoned while the Serious Crash Unit conducted a scene examination, but had now reopened.

A Hato Hone St John spokesman confirmed they responded to an incident on Peachgrove Rd at 2.22pm.

“We responded with one ambulance and a rapid response vehicle. One person with serious injuries was transported to Waikato Hospital,” the spokesman said.

