The vehicle was spiked on SH5 and came to a stop on SH1, heading towards Tirau on a bridge, before the four occupants attempted to flee the scene.

“The group ran towards two vehicles stopped in long weekend traffic and allegedly attempted to take a member of the public’s vehicle containing a young family,” Bird said.

“One of the offenders then jumped over the side of the bridge to escape.”

All four were taken into custody after police using a dog unit found the alleged fourth offender a short distance away.

Two boys aged 16 and one 17-year-old have been charged with burglary, demanding with intent to steal and unlawfully using a motor vehicle. One of the 16-year-olds faces additional charges of reckless driving and failing to stop.

“The victim and their children were terrified because of this cowardly act, and will be referred to Victim Support,” Bird said.

Four youths arrested after weapons found in stolen vehicle

Meanwhile, Hamilton police had their hands full on Friday night after witnessing two vehicles travelling at speed in tandem.

The stolen vehicles were spotted just after 9.20pm on Avalon Drive in Nawton.

“Police staff mobilised and spiked one vehicle which later came to a stop.

“Four youths were arrested shortly after. A number of weapons were found inside the vehicle.”

One of the youths was charged and the remaining three were given warnings and taken home to their caregivers.

“Great teamwork and a co-ordinated approach have led to these people being apprehended quickly,” Bird said.

String of burglaries leads to five youths arrested in a paddock

Five youths aged between 11 and 16 were arrested in a paddock in the early hours of Saturday after a string of burglaries.

The youths, riding in a stolen Toyota vehicle, rammed into the Morrinsville Minimart but failed to gain entry because of a large iron gate on the shop. Police said the front of the building was significantly damaged.

The vehicle was ditched after the failed attempt before the group allegedly stole another and used it to break into a petrol station in Waihi Beach.

“The window was kicked in by the offenders and lollies, ice creams, and other stock was taken,” police said.

This was followed by another break-in at a superette in Katikati, where they allegedly stole alcohol.

The stolen vehicle was spotted by police on Tahuna-Paeroa Rd, but it failed to stop when signalled. The vehicle fled and was pursued towards Hamilton, where it was spiked just before Puketaha.

“The vehicle veered off into a paddock, and finally came to a stop and the five offenders were taken into custody,” police said.

Four of the young people were aged between 11 and 13. A 16-year-old is facing multiple burglary, vehicle and driving charges today.

”Drivers who choose not to pull over for police when instructed put themselves, police staff, and the public at risk, as this incident demonstrates. It is incredibly lucky no one was seriously injured,” Bird said.

These were three of multiple incidents in Waikato over the weekend, resulting in more than 20 arrests.

“We will not tolerate this behaviour and will take enforcement action where appropriate to keep our community safe,” Bird said.

”Let this be a reminder that police are continuing to hold those choosing to engage in this dangerous behaviour to account.”

Benjamin Plummer is an Auckland-based reporter who covers breaking news. He has worked for the Herald since 2022.