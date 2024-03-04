Para Sport Champion Devon Briggs during a school visit. Photo / Paralympics New Zealand

Three Waikato para-athletes have been selected as part of a new cohort of ambassadors that visit schools to raise awareness about disabilities and inclusion.

Para-cyclist Devon Briggs, of Cambridge, para-athlete Danielle Aitchison, of Morrinsville, and para-badminton player Wojtek Czyz, of Waikato Badminton, are three of 20 new Harvey Norman Para Sport Champions, an initiative of Seeing is Believing, a Paralympics New Zealand education programme.

New Zealand schools taking part in Seeing is Believing have the opportunity to request a Para Sport Champion to visit their school to take young learners on a journey to take steps towards growing a more inclusive Aotearoa, beginning in their own school and community.

The programme was piloted in 2022 and one person who has been involved from the start is Paralympic shot putter Caitlin Dore, of Christchurch.

Dore said it was important to carry the Paralympic values of courage, determination, inspiration and equality into schools.

“[The kids] are at an age where they are forming their own views about society and the kind of world they want to live in.

“Meeting a Paralympian or Para athlete helps them articulate their own values around disability and inclusion, and how they want their community to operate. There have been some incredible changes brought about by the tamariki themselves as a result,” Dore said.

The 20 new champions are based in nine regions and share their life experiences and para sport journeys with tamariki around the country.

Following the initiative’s success during the pilot, Paralympics New Zealand is thrilled to announce this extension to the initiative.

Paralympics New Zealand chief executive Greg Warnecke said: “You can see on children’s faces how inspiring it is to meet a Paralympian in person. When combined with learning about disability and inclusion through the lens of the Paralympic movement, it’s even more meaningful.

“At Paralympics New Zealand we’re so pleased to be making this announcement, six months ahead of the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games.”

Teachers, homeschoolers, parents and others wishing to find out more can sign up free of charge at education.paralympics.org.nz.

