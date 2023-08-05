Cambridge teenager Devon Briggs on Day Three of the Glasgow 2023 Cycling World Championships. Photo / Supplied, Paralympics New Zealand

Cambridge teenager Devon Briggs has carried off another medal for New Zealand in the Glasgow 2023 Cycling World Championships.

Briggs, who was born with severe club feet, finished just +0.644 seconds behind the UK’s Jaco van Gass in first place. The UK’s Graham Finlay was in second place, and the home crowd in Glasgow were delighted with the double medal win for the UK.

Interviewed after winning bronze, Briggs shared how pleased he was with how the C3 Kilometre Time Trial went.

“It was an amazing ride. It was really cool. In that last lap I just thought about keeping position and just keeping my legs turning. I dug deep and gave that everything.”

Coach Damian Wiseman believes Devon has stepped up his game in this World Championships:

“Devon rode two solid rides today and backed up with the same time, something he hasn’t done before in competition. He has well and truly inserted himself into the battle at the top of the C3 classification. Devon performed well at his first worlds last year, but the level of racing at this World Championships a year out from the Paralympics has stepped up a level. It is great to see him step up with the rest of the world.”

Teammates Ben Westenberg and Nick Blincoe weren’t as lucky as Briggs, finishing 9th and 15th respectively in the C4 qualifiers for the same event. Despite riding well, they didn’t quite have the legs to push through for the placings they were looking for.

The C4 Scratch Race saw tactical skills on display from Paralympian #225 Anna Taylor. Always in the right place, Taylor demonstrated her progression from last year’s World Championships both in her speed and her strategic understanding of her race. She was outfoxed by the Swiss and American teams who had multiple cyclists in the race able to support each other, as well as by a spectacular sprint finish from China’s Xiaohui Li who claimed gold. Taylor placed 4th.

Paralympian #213 Sarah Ellington rode a solid race in the 200m C2 Time Trial, finishing 9th. She continues to build confidence and capability in this event.

Coach Damian Wiseman was pleased with the performances

“We had solid rides from all of our athletes today. These Championships are important to us not just for themselves but also for valuable Paralympic Games qualification points. The work that all of our athletes are doing here is critical for that.”







