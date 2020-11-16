Waikato man pleads guilty to raft of child sex offences, partner to face trial

Laken Rose is defending some of the charges in relation to grooming, raping and sexually violating young girls, while her partner Andrew Williams has pleaded to 72 charges. Photo / File

WARNING: Disturbing content

Waikato man Andrew Alan Williams who was due to stand trial to defend a raft of charges relating to grooming, sexually assaulting and raping young girls as young as 3 and recording some of the acts has pleaded guilty.

His partner equestrian Laken Maree Rose, 31, is defending the majority of charges she faces in relation to grooming the young girls for sex, then raping and indecently assaulting their alleged victims and recording the acts.

Just prior to the trial starting this morning Williams, 54, pleaded guilty to 56 charges in the Hamilton High Court.

Rose pleaded guilty to four charges for inducing an indecent act on a young person in the Waikato between January 2014 to December 2015.

She is defending 61 charges before a judge this afternoon.

The charges Williams pleaded guilty to included detailed and disturbing examples of oral sex, touching the child inappropriately and raping children as young as 3 while filming the act.

His guilty pleas relate to seven girls aged between 3 and 14 between 2014 and 2019 in different locations in the Waikato and Bay of Plenty and include eight charges of rape, along with a raft of charges for sexually violating young girls, indecently assaulting children under 12, making objectionable publications, being in possession of objectionable material and inducing young persons to commit indecent acts. The identity of the complainants where the acts were carried out during 2015 is unknown.

A raft of charges relate to the sexual assault and rape of a 3-year-old in the Waikato during 2018 where video footage shows Williams sexually assaulting the young girl in her cot.

Other charges related to two young girls in the Bay of Plenty at the start of 2019, a young girl in the Waikato between 2014 and 2015, a 5-year-old in the Waikato in 2016 and another young girl in the Waikato between 2018 and 2019.

Justice Matthew Muir remanded them both until sentencing on 26 February 2021.

The trial where Rose plans to defend the other charges will be being this afternoon. Rose is being defended by defence lawyer Philip Morgan QC.

Where to get help:

• If it's an emergency and you feel that you or someone else is at risk, call 111.

• If you've ever experienced sexual assault or abuse and need to talk to someone call the confidential crisis helpline Safe to Talk on: 0800 044 334 or text 4334. (available 24/7)

• Male Survivors Aotearoa offers a range of confidential support at centres across New Zealand - find your closest one here.

• Mosaic - Tiaki Tangata: 0800 94 22 94 (available 11am - 8pm)

• Alternatively contact your local police station

• If you have been abused, remember it's not your fault.