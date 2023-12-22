Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Waikato Hospital intensive care unit staff crisis fuels cardiac surgery delays; leaked memo reveals need for ‘urgent support’

By Natalie Akoorie and Nicholas Jones
5 mins to read
Waikato Hospital's intensive care unit (ICU) is short of permanent staff and reliant on locums.

Waikato Hospital's intensive care unit (ICU) is short of permanent staff and reliant on locums.

Waikato Hospital made an urgent call to intensivists in New Zealand and Australia to plug staffing gaps that have fuelled cardiac surgery delays and threatened the important tertiary status of its intensive care

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand