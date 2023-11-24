Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Home / New Zealand
Premium

Gran denied heart surgery and given a death sentence in NZ - so she went to Canada

14 minutes to read
Nicholas Jones
By
Nicholas Jones

Political Reporter

Jo Gaeta flew to Canada for a life-restoring heart procedure, after being declined surgery for a leaky valve that took her breath and ability to walk beyond the letterbox. Nicholas Jones investigates and finds thousands heart health.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.