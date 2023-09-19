Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Heart surgery: Health officials proposed flying cardiac patients to Australia to lessen delays, documents show

Nicholas Jones
By
6 mins to read
Cardiac surgery delays got so bad that officials mulled sending some patients to Australia for surgery. Photo / 123rf.com

Cardiac surgery delays got so bad that officials mulled sending some patients to Australia for surgery. Photo / 123rf.com

Heart surgery delays were so severe that officials prepared to brief the Health Minister about sending sick patients to Australia.

The extraordinary possibility was raised in January, documents and emails obtained by the Herald reveal,

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand