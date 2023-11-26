Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Heart surgery delays: Man waited five weeks for triple-bypass in Waikato Hospital

NZ Herald
5 mins to read
Theresa and Tracy Collins, from Ōhope. Tracy waited for over a month for a vital heart operation at Waikato Hospital, which was done in August. Cardiac surgery delays are a major problem across NZ.

Theresa and Tracy Collins, from Ōhope. Tracy waited for over a month for a vital heart operation at Waikato Hospital, which was done in August. Cardiac surgery delays are a major problem across NZ.

A man needing triple bypass heart surgery waited in Waikato Hospital for more than a month, in a ward of other patients similarly delayed.

Tracy Collins, 68, is now recovering back home in Ōhope, Bay

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand