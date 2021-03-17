Waikato homicide: Accused, 42, is facing further charges

Police at the scene of a homicide near Morrinsville on Wednesday afternoon. Photo / Belinda Feek

A Waikato man arrested after a family harm-related homicide is facing a further four charges.

The 42-year-old reappeared in the Hamilton District Court this afternoon when he was given further interim name suppression by Community Magistrate Terry Burke.

The man's counsel, Charles Bean, successfully asked for further time to enter pleas and keep the man's interim name suppressed due to the ongoing police investigation.

Bean said he wouldn't push for bail for his client until Monday.

There were also family members who still needed to be told about what happened.

The man first appeared in court on Wednesday afternoon after an incident at a rural Waikato home on Tuesday night.

He entered no plea to one charge of assaulting a woman he was in a family relationship with.

Today, police laid a further four charges; one of assaulting a person in a family relationship and three charges of threatening to kill.

Burke remanded the man in custody until Monday and ordered that he have no contact with his mother and two brothers.