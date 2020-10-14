Waikato fatal: Motorcyclist, 17, dies in hospital after collision with truck

Willem Grond, 17, of Otway in the Waikato, died after his motorbike and a truck collided on Monday afternoon.

A motorcyclist seriously injured after his bike and a truck collided in the Waikato has died in hospital.

Police today named Willem Grond, 17, of Otway, who died after the crash at the intersection of No 1 and No 2 Rds, in Springdale, northeast of Morrinsville on Monday afternoon.

Grond was airlifted to Waikato Hospital where he died yesterday.

The investigation into the cause of the crash was ongoing.

Grond is now the third motorcyclist to die on Waikato roads in a week.

A man died after his motorcycle and a truck collided on the Thames Coast Road on October 7, while another man died after his motorcycle and a car collided at the intersection of SH1 and Johnsview Tce in Hillcrest, Hamilton about 3.30pm Monday.

Waikato road policing manager Inspector Jeff Penno told the Herald yesterday while it was too soon to talk about the causes of the crashes, in "some" cases the riders had made mistakes.

"Whilst we can't talk about the causation because it's too early at this stage, motorcycle riders are vulnerable and they need to take that responsibility themselves.

"Prima facie there have been mistakes made in some of the crashes by the motorcyclists. So your obligation as a motorbike rider is to be licensed to ride your machine, wear good protective clothing and be compliant with the road rules.

"This is not the police trotting out road safety lines, this is what will keep you alive on the roads."