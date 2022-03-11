Voyager 2021 media awards
New ZealandUpdated

Waikato Expressway disorder incident: Person hurt after group of motorists involved in fracas

SH1 is closed northbound near Rangiriri. Photo / File

Ben Leahy
By
Ben Leahy

Reporter, NZ Herald

A person has been seriously hurt after "a disorder incident" on the Waikato Expressway south of Auckland that is causing long delays for motorists.

An eye-witness told the Herald that they had seen medics working on a person on the side of State Highway 1.

The person also said the back window of a ute parked at the scene appeared to have its back window smashed.

In a statement, a police spokeswoman said: "Police were called about 4.45pm to the Waikato Expressway, south of Rangiriri, following a report of a disorder incident involving several people and vehicles."

The expressway is now closed northbound between the Ohiniwai onramp and Glen Murray.

"Motorists should avoid the area, if possible," police said.

A motorist travelling south on the expressway posted a video that showed long lines of slow-moving northbound vehicles.

