A woman has died after colliding with another skydiver in the air at Auckland's Muriwai Beach last night.

Police said they were notified of the incident around 7.43pm.

"Early indications are that a large group of people were skydiving when two of them have collided in the air.

"A female diver has sadly gone into the water and died at the scene."

A man in his 20s received moderate injuries and was taken to Auckland Hospital, Auckland Rescue Helicopter Trust said.

A Skydive Auckland spokesperson confirmed "the parachutist did take off from Skydive Auckland and we will be releasing a statement in 48 hours".

A person on a local social media community page believed the woman had been blown out to sea - at least one rescue helicopter was on the scene last night.

WorkSafe and the Civil Aviation Authority have been notified.

The matter will be referred to the coroner.