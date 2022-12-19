The aftermath of a break-in at the Noel Leeming store in Cambridge overnight. Photo / Mike Scott

Police are due to give a significant update on the night of chaos that resulted in several Waikato businesses being struck by thieves.

Media have been told to prepare for a press conference at which Waikato District Commander Superintendent Bruce Bird will speak about the incidents.

It comes as authorities continue to hunt for a number of people connected to several burglaries - including one ram raid incident - in parts of the district in the early hours of this morning.

Police on Bader St, Hamilton after a series of robberies in Waikato overnight. Photo / Mike Scott December 19 2022

The first incident was reported shortly before 2am at a commercial property on Bryant Rd, in St Andrews, in Hamilton.

Just before 4am, a burglary at the Noel Leeming store on Duke St, in Cambridge, was reported to authorities.

A third incident at yet another commercial businesses was reported about half an hour later on Sloane St, in Te Awamutu.

“Police are following lines of inquiry to locate the offenders and to determine whether the incidents are linked,” a statement said.

It is not yet known whether the three burglaries are connected.

The Noel Leeming store in Cambridge was one of a number of businesses targeted by thieves overnight. Photo / Mike Scott

At the Noel Leeming store, orange cones had been put out front to cordon off the area.

The entrance door glass panels had been smashed broken and debris - including what looked to be a beaded bracelet - lay on the ground just outside.

Inside the store, cabinets could be seen toppled over and boxed items and other debris were on the flood.

Despite the big clean up ahead of them, staff still turned up for a day of work, with a sign outside saying: “Yes. We are open. Please enter around the back.”

As well as the burglaries, the Herald understands officers are also investigating reports of an suspected home invasion in the region overnight.

Can you help? Anyone with information is urged to call Police on 105 or CrimeStoppers Anonymous on 0800 555 111