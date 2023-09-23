Waikato crash: four car smash leaves one seriously injured near Rangiriri

A four car crash on the Waikato Expressway at Rangiriri has left one person seriously injured on Saturday afternoon, police say.
The collision involving three vehicles including a van on State Highway 1 was reported shortly before 5pm in the southbound lane, a police spokeswoman said.
It happened at Rangiriri, a little over halfway from Auckland to Wellington, between Rodda Rd and the Te Wharepu Rd off-ramp. One person was seriously injured, the spokeswoman said.
A Fire and Emergency NZ communications shift supervisor said one person was freed from a wreck using rescue tools.
AdvertisementAdvertise with NZME.
“They were heavily trapped,” the supervisor said.
There was no word on the cause of the crash.
The Herald has sought comment from St John.