Waikato crash: four car smash leaves one seriously injured near Rangiriri

State Highway 1 passing Rangiriri in Waikato. Photo / file.

A four car crash on the Waikato Expressway at Rangiriri has left one person seriously injured on Saturday afternoon, police say.

The collision involving three vehicles including a van on State Highway 1 was reported shortly before 5pm in the southbound lane, a police spokeswoman said.

It happened at Rangiriri, a little over halfway from Auckland to Wellington, between Rodda Rd and the Te Wharepu Rd off-ramp. One person was seriously injured, the spokeswoman said.

A Fire and Emergency NZ communications shift supervisor said one person was freed from a wreck using rescue tools.

“They were heavily trapped,” the supervisor said.

There was no word on the cause of the crash.

The Herald has sought comment from St John.