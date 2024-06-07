The Waikato Rugby Premier clubs have split into the Waikato Draught Breweries Shield Premiership and Lone Star Championship. Photo / Your Moment Photography

The Waikato Rugby Premier clubs have split into the Waikato Draught Breweries Shield Premiership and Lone Star Championship. Photo / Your Moment Photography

Following a King’s Birthday long weekend break for some, all Waikato Club Rugby grades are back in action this weekend.

The Premier clubs have split into the Waikato Draught Breweries Shield Premiership and Lone Star Championship for round two, while all the other competitions are on the verge of playoffs or a second-round split.

Division One has two weeks to play before teams split into the top six, who will play for the Mooloo Shield, while the bottom five will play for the Division One Championship.

The Waitomo Group Women’s Premiership is a fortnight away from playoffs, while the Women’s Championship teams are in their final regular-season match of the year.

Waikato Draught Men’s Premiership

After a dominant first-round effort, Hamilton Marist are back on level pegging and will host the University of Waikato club crew at Marist Park.

Potentially the surprise package of the first round, University went through with six wins and three losses, one of those losses in week one to Hamilton Marist. However, with four wins on the bounce to cap the first round, University will make the trip down to Marist Park full of confidence.

Hamilton Marist will still be without star first five-eighth Wharenui Hāwera, who continues to recover from a hand injury, but welcome back loosehead prop Mason Tupaea after a short stint with the Blues in Super Rugby.

The other match-up is in Cambridge, where Hautapu host Ōtorohanga.

Just under a month ago these two sides faced off at Island Reserve and could not be split after 80 minutes, drawing 15-all.

Hautapu had to come back late in that match and will hope to be more comprehensive this weekend in front of their home fans.

Ōtorohanga will be keen to get back in the winner’s circle, as their last victory came before that 15-all draw, with two defeats on the road in Hamilton.

After sneaking into the top five with three wins in a row, Hamilton Old Boys will sit out the weekend with a bye.

Lone Star Championship

In the Lone Star Championship, current holders United Matamata Sports kick off their second-round campaign at home, hosting Te Awamutu Sports at Bedford Park.

The hometown men will be keen to get this round off to the best start and notch a win on the board early.

Both sides have battled in the competition to date and will be looking for a run of consistency to round out their 2024 season and take home some silverware.

The other match-up is at Campbell Park, where Morrinsville Sports host Melville.

Melville surged up the ladder towards the back end of the first round but due to some results not going their way and a tough last-round match, the Melville men dropped into the Lone Star Championship.

Their form would suggest they are a good chance in this competition.

The Morrinsville side are still looking for the first win of the year and this weekend could be a good chance to get one up on a hurting travelling team.

Waitomo Group Women’s Premiership

With two weeks to play in the Premiership, the top of the table is becoming rather congested and probably too congested for the coaches’ liking.

Melville still sit atop the rankings on 25 points, while the Huskiez are one point behind on 24 and Ōtorohanga a further two back on 22 – but Ōtorohanga have an extra game on both and sit out tomorrow with the bye.

Melville host University at Collins Road in what will be a good match-up.

Melville need to win to stay atop the table. They welcome a University side that has come into some form in recent weeks, with former Black Fern Chelsea Semple returning to their lineup and the side coming off the back of a comprehensive 46-0 win over Kihikihi.

Meanwhile, Hamilton Old Boys Huskiez make the trip south to do battle against Kihikihi in what will be a tough match for the home side.

Winning 20-5 earlier in the year at home, the Huskiez travel knowing a win will push them further out from Ōtorohanga - and depending on the result at Collins Road, it could also see them jump to the top of the table.

Waitomo Group Women’s Championship

The Waitomo Women’s Championship teams are into their last week of the regular season and Putāruru have the top spot all but locked up.

Currently undefeated after six matches, they host mid-table Hauraki North at Nola Block.

Second-placed Suburbs are also at home, hosting fourth-placed Hautapu.

A win for Suburbs and a shock loss for Putāruru could see Suburbs jump to top of the table, however, it’s an unlikely scenario.

The final match-up for the Championship is United Matamata Sports hosting Pirongia at Bedford. Both sides have battled in 2024 and this sits as a seventh vs eighth match-up so there is plenty for both sides to play for to end their regular season.

Division One

With a fortnight to play in the Division One first round, the top six sides are largely in position, with a seven-point gap between sixth-placed Ōhaupō and seventh-placed Taupiri.

Table-toppers Southern United make the trip across from Tokoroa to square off against Ōhaupō on their Sponsors’ Day at Ōhaupō Memorial Park.

The top-four match-up of the round sees Leamington host Suburbs.

Suburbs only have one loss against their name and sit on 33 points. Leamington are on 31 points, with only two losses.

A big match for both sides, it will likely see one side sit just behind Southern United in second spot if they get up in Ōhaupō.

Fellow top-four side Hinuera make the trip to Pirongia, while Putāruru host Taupiri at Nola Block.

After newcomers Kereone’s first win in 2024, they have the bye this weekend.

The team on the receiving end of that result, Frankton, will host Te Rapa at Swarbrick Park.

Colts

Following a week off thanks to King’s Birthday, the Colts competition is back in action.

Top sides Hautapu and Hamilton Marist are at home, with Marist hosting Leamington at Marist Park and Hautapu hosting Hinuera in Cambridge.

Last year’s battlers Fraser Tech and United Matamata Sports are both looking for their first wins of the year and square off at Elliott Park on Saturday afternoon.

The other big match-up sees Pirongia host Hamilton Old Boys in a third vs fourth match-up at Pirongia Domain on their Sponsors’ Day.

The Pirongia men have been extremely unlucky in their last two outings with losses within five points, while Hamilton Old Boys are coming off three wins on the bounce.

Both sides are chasing a win to stay in touch with Hautapu and Hamilton Marist at the top of the table.

In other matches, Thames Valley United host Suburbs while Morrinsville Sports host University at Campbell Park.

Under-85kg

A big one vs two match-up awaits in the Under-85kg competition and will feature as the livestreamed match on the Waikato Rugby Facebook page.

Top-of-the-table Morrinsville Sports are seven from seven to start 2024, while Fraser Tech are in a battle for second place with Melville and Hamilton Marist.

Fraser Tech pushed Morrinsville Sports 27-8 in their week-two clash in Morrinsville and will be keen to reverse that result come Saturday afternoon back in Hamilton.

Meanwhile, Hamilton Marist host Leamington and Melville host Kio Kio at Collins Road.

Likely wins for the home sides will see that battle for second place continue for another week, while a win for Fraser Tech is even more important for them to keep tabs on Hamilton Marist and Melville.