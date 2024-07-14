Volare Te Awamutu manager Elise Gibson and staff member Lucas Sargison with a selection of their award-winning custard squares. Photo / Dean Taylor

Waikato bakery Volare has taken out top prize in Baking New Zealand’s Great Square Off Custard Square Championship.

The bakery, which has stores in Hamilton, Cambridge and Te Awamutu, finished first equal with New Plymouth’s Piccolo Morso, with a traditional take on the classic custard square.

“We’re really stoked,” Volare marketing manager Holly Phillips said.

“Custard squares are a bit of a labour of love — the slice takes three days to make, including two days just to get the traditional puff pastry ready, so it’s really nice for that hard work to be recognised.”

Chief judge Ron Omelvena said the Volare and Piccolo Morso custard squares stood out for their technical execution, with finishing touches that elevated them above the rest.