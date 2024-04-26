From before sunrise on Thursday, thousands gathered at this year’s Anzac Day ceremonies across Waikato. The Waikato Herald looks at how different services, speeches, music and shared memories commemorated the day.

Whether greeting the dawn of another Anzac Day from the shores of the Coromandel Peninsula or laying a wreath at the foot of the cenotaph in Hamilton under a military aircraft flyover, New Zealanders of all ages turned out in crowds to remember and honour those killed in conflicts from World War I to today.

One thing was clear from the different celebrations held across Waikato: peace is not being taken for granted.

As Governor-General Dame Cindy Kiro said in her dawn service address, although we no longer have direct links to those who witnessed World War I, such was its impact that it will always remain part of our family histories and our collective memory.

“With our collective remembrance, and steadfast belief in our common humanity, we strengthen our hope and resolve to do what we can to foster dialogue and understanding, and to heal divisions in our pursuit of peace.”

This is how Anzac Day was observed across the region.

Hamilton

The shadow of ongoing conflicts in Europe and the Middle East highlighted the importance of learning history’s lessons for the hundreds gathered at Hamilton’s Anzac Day commemorations in and around Memorial Park.

Deputy Mayor Angela O’Leary said: “It is more important than ever to remember the lessons of war, strengthen international unity, and pass on the value of peace to the next generation”.

At Hamilton’s civic service, wreaths were laid at the foot of the cenotaph by representatives of Belgium, the UK Government, veterans’ associations and local government representatives.

Hamilton MPs Tama Potaka and Ryan Hamilton also laid wreaths .

For Potaka, Anzac Day has a special family significance.

“At least four of my [paternal] grandfather’s siblings, and my [maternal] grandfather Ivan Leonard (Len) James were active in World War II. Upon return from war, their health and wellbeing had changed forever,” Potaka said in a Facebook post.

“Here is my Uncle Pene (Ben) Pirere Winiata Potaka from the legendary 28th Māori Battalion and a private in Company D (Ngāti Walkabout). The final words of the battalion’s marching song remind me of the sacrifice: ‘We will fight right to the end. For God! For King! And for Country! Ake, Ake, Kia Kaha e.’”

Hamilton Mayor Paula Southgate was representing the city at Anzac Day commemorations in Ieper, Belgium this year.

“I want to express my heartfelt gratitude to current and former servicepeople for your unwavering dedication and sacrifice, in service to our nation. Each New Zealander who has served our country deserves our utmost respect,” Southgate said on Facebook.

“It has been an absolute honour to stand on the land where our Anzacs were. I was deeply saddened to see the immense loss of human life, including around 4600 New Zealand soldiers, many from Hamilton and the Waikato region, who were killed in battles at Belgium’s Flanders fields between 1917 and 1918.”

“Though we are so far away in Hamilton, it’s comforting to know that our loved ones rest peacefully in Flanders’ serene memorials and cemeteries, lovingly cared for by the compassionate people of Ieper, Flanders and the Commonwealth War Graves Commission.”

Matamata-Piako

Prior to the dawn services in Morrinsville, Te Aroha, Matamata and Walton, the Matamata-Piako District Council released a video online of veteran Peter Kendrick.

Kendrick, who served in the Vietnam War as a machinegunner in the late 1960s, shared his story on coming from a long line of military men who have stood valiantly for freedom through the generations.

Waikato MP Tim van de Molen, who served in the New Zealand Territorial Force before going into politics, spoke at Te Aroha’s Dawn service.

In a post on his Facebook page, van de Molen said Anzac Day was always special.

“This year was no different. [It was] an honour to share some words of remembrance at the Dawn Service.

“A really big turnout from locals and a special Anzac service under the mountain. Lest we forget,” Van de Molen’s post said.

Thames-Coromandel

Speaking to a crowd of about 700 on Whangamatā beach near the Surf Life Saving Club, New Zealand Defence Force Warrant Officer Class One (WO1) Lofty Forsyth said while New Zealand was currently not at war, it faced two principal challenges: strategic competition and the impacts of climate change.

“So, despite the passage of time since 1916, there is still a need to stand up to those who believe ‘might is right’ or who have no regard for human rights, or the rules-based order of international law.

“Our way of life and the freedoms we cherish are still at stake.”

Whangamatā RSA president Geoff March waves as aircraft fly over Whangamatā during the Anzac Day sunrise flag-raising and service.

At Thames’ dawn service, the Thames-Coromandel District Council’s chief executive Aileen Lawrie played the the role of bugler.

The council’s Facebook page said more than 200 people turned out to Thames’ dawn parade and service while “many others” took part in dawn services throughout the district to mark the sacrifices of servicemen and women, medical and nursing staff, whānau and all those affected by war.

Waitomo

Waitomo District mayor John Robertson said the services commemorated those who served the nations in both war and peace-keeping efforts.

“We particularly remember those who did not return. For some of our whānau, these will be young family members whom we did not know, but whose service and sacrifice we honour.”

Waitomo District’s services were held in Te Kūiti, Piopio, and Awakino.

Waipā

Waipā District mayor Susan O’Regan she was “deeply moved” to attend the Te Awamutu dawn parade and then to speak at both the Cambridge and Te Awamutu civic services.

“Incredible turnout at all events which is heartening to see and underpins the importance of the day for our nation,” O’Regan said on Facebook.

“At a personal level on this day, I reflect on the members of my family who fought in the First and Second World Wars. I think about the sacrifices they and their families made so that we are able to enjoy the freedoms and lives we are blessed to experience today.”

Te Awamutu Brass leads the parade from Te Awamutu RSA Clubrooms to Anzac Green Cenotaph to start the Civic Service. Photo / Dean Taylor

MP Louise Upston attended the dawn and 10am services in Cambridge.

In a video posted to social media from Cambridge’s cenotaph, Upston said she remembered those who have served, those currently serving and their family and loved ones.

“New Zealand has a proud tradition of serving other countries in times of war and peace,” she said.

Meanwhile, at the retirement village of Cambridge Resthaven, residents came together to pay tribute to the “brave Anzac heroes”.

“We gathered for a special memorial morning tea,” a post on the village’s Facebook page said.

“Our Community stood together in reverence as some of our residents proudly displayed their medals. These heartfelt moments capture the spirit of remembrance and gratitude. Let’s continue to cherish their legacy and honour their memory.”

Taupō

Taupō mayor David Trewavas said the city’s Anzac Day ceremonies were “beautiful”.

“We will remember them.”

