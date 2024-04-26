Whangamatā's Anzac Day flag-raising service was “poignant”, said a senior serviceman who addressed those gathered for the dawn ceremony.

The service was held on the beach near the Surf Life Saving Club and started with two lifesaving craft making their way to shore, carrying flags of New Zealand and Australia. The service also included a flyover by military aircraft.

New Zealand Defence Force Warrant Officer Class One (WO1) Lofty Forsyth addressed the crowd of several hundred saying that, while he had never been to Anzac Cove in Gallipoli, he imagined there would be similarities to the Coromandel.

“This must feel similar to what faced the brave men that attacked the beach on April 25, 1915; the quiet lapping of the tide would be all that was heard as the boats slowly, with muffled paddles, rowed to shore.

“Before the first flare went up, before the first shots rang out ... the peace and tranquillity were spoilt forever.”

He said while New Zealand was currently not at war, it faced two principal challenges: strategic competition and the impacts of climate change.

“Great Power competition is playing out in the South China Sea, across the Pacific Islands and in parts of Southeast Asia – nearer than the wars in Europe and much too close for comfort,” Forsyth said.

“So, despite the passage of time since 1916, there is still a need to stand up to those who believe ‘might is right’ or who have no regard for human rights, or the rules-based order of international law.

“Our way of life and the freedoms we cherish are still at stake.”

Forsyth said he had arrived at the beach before the service to reflect on the day ahead.

The Civic Parade gets underway in Whangamatā on Anzac Day.

“There were a large number down here early, everyone was looking out into the bay, deep in thought. It was not hard to feel the connection to those brave men 109 years ago. It was very surreal.

“In my 30 years of service, I have commemorated Anzac Day in some special places; in 1997 I was at the Commonwealth War Cemetery in the centre of Baghdad, during a six-month deployment to Iraq.

“The small group of Australian and Kiwi service personnel conducted the Anzac Day ceremony, next to the graves of Australian and New Zealand fallen.

“As a young soldier, this was a very moving ceremony to me.”

Forsyth said he had also commemorated Anzac Day in Kandahar and Kabul during deployments to Afghanistan.

Whangamatā RSA president Geoff March waves as aircraft fly over Whangamatā during the Anzac Day sunrise flag-raising and service.

“In Kandahar, we were located next to the German contingent, which was their first deployment on combat operations since the mid-1940s, while in Kabul we were based in a camp that the Turkish were running.

“It is amazing how much things change and gives us hope that time can heal all wounds.

“On this special day each year, New Zealanders come together at home and overseas, to honour those who served, and who are serving, in our armed forces; we especially remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice for New Zealand, whether they be a family member or not.”

The first Anzac Day commemoration was held in 1916, to mark the first anniversary of the Gallipoli landings. Over the years, Forsyth said, the day had changed to remember the sacrifices made in all wars and conflicts.

“Yes, we are here today to remember those who fought for what they believed in but did not return.

“However, we must not forget the ones who did come home, but were wounded, injured or ill; Anzac Day is not a day to glorify war. It is a day to remember the past, to thank those who gave their today so we can have our tomorrow; a day to support the present and look to the future.

“Soldiers don’t fight because they hate who is in front of them; they fight because they love who is behind them.”

After the service, Whangamatā RSA president Geoff March said the turnout had been unbelievable. “It just gets bigger and bigger every year, and we have so many kids, and so many diverse people from our community; it is very heartening.

“I think people now are not necessarily glorifying war, I think they are remembering and able to remember in a more positive light.”