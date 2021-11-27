Waikanae man missing after failing to return to work

Joe Pryor went missing yesterday. Photo / NZ Police

A Waikanae man is missing after he left his workplace yesterday morning leaving a note saying he would be back by 10.30am, but never returned.

Joe Pryor is described as about 178cm tall and of a thin build.

Police have concerns for the 63-year-old's wellbeing and are calling for sightings of him.

A Facebook page has been created to help in the search for Pryor.

His daughter, Shannon Barclay, posted on Facebook saying that after leaving work yesterday morning, Pryor walked from Metco Engineering at 9 Omahi St in Waikanae and continued walking towards Ngaio Rd. He hasn't been seen since.

"He is an incredible person with a kind heart and this is very unlike him. Please help us bring him home," she said.

Barclay said his car was left at work and he had none of his bank cards with him.