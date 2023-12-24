This Christmas will by Ryan West's fifth year continuing his micro-Christmas tradition. Photo / Ryan West

This Christmas will by Ryan West's fifth year continuing his micro-Christmas tradition. Photo / Ryan West

When most of the country will still be in bed, Ryan West will be donning his stepfather’s gumboots and heading to the dairy shed.

Tomorrow morning marks the fifth consecutive year of West’s micro-tradition of pulling voluntary milking shifts for local farmers on Christmas Day.

He said the tradition had its origins in his childhood working in the milking shed on his parents’ dairy farm in the Hauraki Plains.

After his parents decided to move onto pastures anew, West said he wanted to keep the tradition alive while giving back to the community.

Though he works for Fonterra in their procurement team, he said he felt a great deal of gratitude for the dairy community.

“The point is to give something back. We’re very lucky with what they give back to New Zealand and what they give back in tax for schools and hospitals and all sorts of things.”

Photo / Ryan West

He said he felt a deep sense of gratitude for the community and a desire to continue this tradition by helping others who may be in need, such as families with young children, facing injuries, or those missing loved ones.

West said the tradition also held a personal significance.

Four years ago, his wife’s father, who was a dairy farmer, took his own life.

West said it was in memory of his stepfather that he donned his old pair of gumboots when heading to the milking sheds, and he hoped to raise awareness for mental health in doing so.

“So I’m going to get up early before the sun and just acknowledge him to start the day off with what he’s obviously given to the family and the girls and years paying it forward.

“Christmas is a happy and sad time for many. Many have lost people, or don’t have some important people in their life, so there can be mixed emotions there.”

He said his post this year had about 20 responses by mid-afternoon, and he now had a job lined up to begin at 5.30am.

Each year he helped out on a different farm, and it was hearing their stories and their passion for the industry that kept him coming back.

“It’s just so great, and I’d do it 10 times over. Just how much they pour into getting to know you during that time in the shed, it’s such a cool experience and I’m very grateful.”

Following the morning milking sessions, West said he planned to join his family for a Christmas celebration at Waihi Beach before spending Boxing Day with his partner’s family.