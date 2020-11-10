Waiheke Island goes green with rollout of electric bus fleet

A new electric bus for Waiheke Island. Photo / Supplied

Waiheke Island has become the first area in Auckland to get its own fleet of electric buses.

Six electric buses have gone into service, two more will join the fleet in December and another nine will enter the 17-strong fleet when the old diesel buses reach the end of their life.

Auckland has about 1300 carbon-belching diesel buses and Auckland Transport is committed to buying only zero emissions buses by 2025 and ensure a major area of the city is zero emission by 2030.

AT has been trialling electric buses on the city's Link and some eastern routes.

The rollout continues with nine electric buses for the Airport Link service in January and 12 electric buses on the city Link service in February.

AT chief executive Shane Ellison today said sustainability is at the core of its business and "we know that Waiheke residents share our goal of a greener future".

Ellison, Mayor Phil Goff, Auckland Central MP Chloe Swarbrick and Fullers360 chief executive Mike Horne travelled to the island today to launch the bus fleet.

Swarbrick also revealed the winners of a youth art competition, with the six winning works being displayed on the back of each of the new buses.

Goff said the bus fleet is a big step forward to create a greener and more sustainable Auckland, while Horne said Fuller's investment in the electric buses is part of a vision to operate environmentally friendly transport on and off the water.

Auckland Transport chief executive Shane Ellison. Photo / Herald

The electric buses each carry 37 passengers and can travel up to 400km on a single charge.

At the election, Labour promised $50 million over four years to help councils move bus fleets from diesel to zero emission.

Labour will require only zero emission buses be purchased by 2025 and targeted decarbonising the public transport bus fleet by 2035.

Cost is a key reason for holding back the rollout of zero emission buses.

An AT spokesman said the average cost of a diesel bus is $414,5000 with prices ranging from $300,000 for a small two-axle bus to $650,000 for a double-decker or articulated bus.

The average cost of an electric bus is $750,000 with prices ranging from $600,000 for a medium, two-axle bus to $875,000 for a three-axle bus.

There are no three-axle double-decker buses for the New Zealand market at present that would meet Auckland's requirements, the spokesman said.

AT pays for e-buses and charging infrastructure through variations to bus leasing rates incorporated into bus service contracts.

The cost of buying and operating electric buses is expected to fall over the next 14 years.