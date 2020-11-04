NZ's 27 best new and refurbished buildings: Institute of Architects' awards announced

A 'bach' on Waiheke by Patterson Associates. Photo / Simon Devitt

A Waiheke bach to rival most Kiwi homes, a private cricket pavilion north of Auckland, opera house restoration, school chapel and waterfront offices have been named some of New Zealand's best new buildings.

The Institute of Architects' national awards gave prizes to 27 buildings from Northland's Tutukaka Coast to Central Otago's Lake Hayes - and even a new building in Taiwan designed by a Kiwi firm.

The awards, sponsored by Resene for 30 years, honour design excellence in new builds and refurbishments, from homes and apartments to offices and sports facilities.

Patterson Associates designed this dramatic Waiheke 'bach'. Photo / Simon Devitt

One of New Zealand's most awarded architects, Parnell-based Andrew Patterson's Patterson Associates designed the substantial Waiheke Island holiday home for a multimillionaire: "Stretching 60m in length, and topped by a massive overhead roof slab, the house commands expansive views of the Hauraki Gulf, enjoyed from a series of generous and relaxed interior spaces," the citation said.

Helicopters land at the Waiheke 'batch' by Patterson Associates. Photo / Simon Devitt

Pac Studio designed what the institute said was "the most charming project in the 2020 awards, the Point Wells Cricket Club pavilion, small, but perfectly formed, in the tradition of the architectural folly, at a site that is itself the product of whimsy - a private cricket ground near Matakana."

Devonport-based Dave Pearson Architects won a heritage award for work on the Hawke's Bay Opera House, a 1915 building fully refurbished and sensitively restored.

Stevens Lawson won for its new Chapel of St Peter at the Catholic secondary school in Newmarket.

The Point Wells cricket pavilion won a national award. Photo / David St George

Bureaux won an interior award for bringing a highly sophisticated neutral palette of marble, metal and wood to the existing offices of wealthy investment company Wyborn Capital run by Justin Wyborn and his father Mark. Their offices are on level three of the building at 16 Viaduct Harbour Ave, backing on to Fanshawe St. Judges said the design had "accommodated a sophisticated art collection and maximised the natural advantages of a waterfront setting".

Wyborn Capital's refurbished offices won an interior award. Photo / Jackie Meiring

Moller Architects won the John Scott public architecture award for Whangārei's Hihiaua Cultural Centre. The Māori education and exhibition centre is in a converted boatshed alongside the Hatea River, and comprises the Whare Toi, accommodating arts and craft activities, and Whare Waka, home to a collection of waka.

Jasmax won the Ted McCoy education prize for its work on Western Springs College Ngā Puna O Waiōrea, almost a complete rebuild on remediated land of a state co-ed secondary school and building a new Māori immersion kura.

Western Springs College Ngā Puna O Waiōrea by Jasmax. Photo / Dennis Rademacher

Studio Pacific Architecture won the Sir Miles Warren commercial prize for Nelson Airport Terminal, "a striking roof form and innovative structure signal the building's status as a gateway to the region and showcases local timber manufacturing technology."

Bull O'Sullivan Architecture won the Sir Ian Athfield Award housing award for its Toto Whare, a Lyttelton state house re-designed and re-constructed by its builder-owner.

Fearon Hay Architects' Fabric Warehouse 2, Morningside. Photo / Michelle Weir

Fearon Hay Architects won an award for Morningside's Fabric Warehouse 2, redeveloped as a commercial building with office space that functions as an art gallery, as well as storage area.

Fearon Hay also won an international award for designing SOF Hotel, Taichung City, Taiwan, converting a derelict 1950s building into a boutique backpacker's hotel that retained and made visible the existing structure.

Cheshire Architects won for its SKHY apartment project, stripping a 14-storey 1970s office back to its concrete bones, then installing apartments. Three mixed-use buildings were added around a courtyard to produce what the jury described as "an excellent example of successful urban renewal".

Enduring architecture awards acknowledge buildings of at least 25 years old. Wellington's 1968 Jellicoe Towers won an award, the landmark building on The Terrace, Kelburn, described as "impossibly slim and elegant, rather like its architect, Allan Wild".

A second award went to the 1963 St James' Church in Hastings designed by Len Hoogerbrug, with its dramatic steeped roof bringing to the architecture "a soaring Gothic quality".

The Grounds by Peddle Thorp at Hobsonville Point was low-cost, medium-density housing which "proves that well-designed housing can elevate a neighbourhood and build a sense of community."