The body found in water off Waiheke Island last week was South Auckland man Lee Douglas Perry, 48.

Police have also revealed the burned-out vehicle found 14km away from the scene was Perry’s own car and say the death is currently unexplained.

Perry was located deceased at Waiheke Island on Wednesday, November 15.

Detective Senior Sergeant Chris Allan said Perry had travelled to Waiheke Island earlier in the week for work.

“Our thoughts are with his loved ones at this time and support is being provided to his whānau.”

Police inquiries into Perry’s death remain ongoing and they are continuing to treat the death as unexplained.

“Police are wanting to establish the circumstances of the death and the discovery of a burnt-out vehicle, which we can now confirm belonged to Mr Perry, and was located around 14 kilometres away from his body,” Allan said.

“We are appealing to the public for information regarding the movements of Mr Perry from Monday 13 November, in particular on or near Wharf Rd, Ostend Rd, and Man O War Bay Rd, on Waiheke Island.

“Additionally, anyone with information on Mr Perry’s vehicle, a white Mazda Demio, registration HLZ228, while on Waiheke Island, is asked to get in touch.”

Lee Douglas Perry, 48, from South Auckland was found dead near Waiheke Island on Wednesday 15 November. Photo supplied by NZ Police

Allan said this vehicle was seen on Wharf Rd on Tuesday and was located crashed and burnt out on Man O War Bay Rd on Wednesday morning.

“Police would like to understand how it got there.”

Anyone with information on Perry’s movements or his vehicle is asked to contact the 105 phone service or online at https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105, using Update My Report, referencing file number 231115/0667.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.