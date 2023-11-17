No estimate for when deal will be struck, Auckland ranks among top 3 most expensive cities for rent in the whole world, MetService issues rain warnings for top of the South and lower North Island and abuse for call centres have reached unprecedented levels. Video / Envato / Gettyimages / NZHerald

Police have revealed that a burnt-out vehicle was abandoned close to where a body was found in the water off Waiheke Island this week.

The death is still being treated as unexplained and police are appealing for information, Auckland City CIB detective senior sergeant Chris Allan said.

“Police are continuing to make enquiries after a body was found in the water off Waiheke Island on Wednesday morning.

“At around 9.14am Police were notified by a member of the public of a body in the water, near the shore at Ostend.

“We can advise a post-mortem examination has now been completed and Police are continuing to treat the death as unexplained.”

Police are now also investigating a burnt-out vehicle that was located approximately 14kms away on Man O War Bay Rd.

Locals can expect to see an increased police presence on the island as enquiries continue, Allan said.

Police are now asking anyone who was in the area earlier this week who may have seen something that can assist with the investigation to please contact via the 105 phone service or online at https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105, using Update My Report.

Please reference file number 231115/0667. Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.