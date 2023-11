Fluoridation order contained procedural error, despite planned three-leader summit the parties caution against imminent final deal, State Highway 25a showcases the speed of construction when working together and Auckland City Council considers fees for driving at peak time. Video / Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency / NZHerald

Police are treating the death of a person whose body was found in the water off Waiheke Island as unexplained.

A member of the public found the body near the shore at Ostend this morning. Police were called to the scene at 9.14am.

Police are making inquiries.