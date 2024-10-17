New Zealand Transport Agency Waka Kotahi said the right lane between Taranaki St and Tory St was blocked.

Motorists have been warned to expect delays.

Water services are not expected to be restored until this evening. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Wellington City Council had approved a $1.8 billion investment in water pipes in its Long Term Plan (LTP).

However, its decision to stop the sale of its 34% share in the airport has upended the LTP and left a financial hole that could be plugged by cutting hundreds of millions of dollars in capital spending.

The situation has prompted Local Government Minister Simeon Brown to ask for advice on potential interventions.

Mayor Tory Whanau has said she does not intend to cut projects that are critical for the city’s growth and sustainability.

“For me, that means protecting our social housing, and continuing funding for water and key climate initiatives.”

Whanau said addressing the financial hole the airport sale has left, without further increasing rates, was a bottom line for her.

Councillor Diane Calvert also said water investment should not be touched, describing it as sacrosanct.

Last week a large pool of brown wastewater spewed onto Featherston St near Parliament and into Wellington’s harbour.

A pipe that carried wastewater under pressure had burst.

Warning signs were put up at five sites along the waterfront advising people not to swim.

Last week a large pool of brown wastewater spewed onto Featherston St. Photo / Mark Mitchell

