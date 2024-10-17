Wellington Water reported a 150mm cast iron main burst on Vivian St on Thursday afternoon. Photo / Mark Mitchell
A cast iron main has burst in central Wellington, flooding State Highway 1 with muddy water.
Wellington Water reported a 150mm main burst on Vivian St this afternoon.
“Our team have successfully isolated the drinking water pipe as we progress with the repairs. The area affected is 46 - 66 (odd numbered) and 39 - 81 Vivian Street, Te Aro”, the water company said on social media.
Water service was expected to be restored this evening.
New Zealand Transport Agency Waka Kotahi said the right lane between Taranaki St and Tory St was blocked.
Motorists have been warned to expect delays.
Wellington City Council had approved a $1.8 billion investment in water pipes in its Long Term Plan (LTP).
However, its decision to stop the sale of its 34% share in the airport has upended the LTP and left a financial hole that could be plugged by cutting hundreds of millions of dollars in capital spending.
A pipe that carried wastewater under pressure had burst.
Warning signs were put up at five sites along the waterfront advising people not to swim.
