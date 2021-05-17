'Violent incident' involving hammer reported during youth netball match at Tauranga Netball Centre

A violent incident was reported during a youth netball game at the Tauranga Netball Centre. Photo / File

A violent incident was reported during a youth netball game at the Tauranga Netball Centre. Photo / File

Police are investigating an alleged violent incident between three males at the Tauranga Netball Centre on Saturday.

It was alleged a hammer was involved in the incident, although there were no injuries reported.

In an email to members, Tauranga Netball Centre apologised to those who witnessed the incident.

"Apologies to any members who were present during the violent incident between three males on Saturday at netball," the email said.

"This behaviour is absolutely inappropriate, to say the least, and is not acceptable anywhere, let alone in front of tamariki at sport grounds."

The email went on to say the police were called in following the incident with an investigation.

"Once we have identified the individuals we will work with the police to issue a trespass order as a result of this absolute disappointing behaviour," the email said.

"We will also ensure that if anyone was in close proximity of the incident needs support that we provide information on how to access victim support."

A police spokeswoman said they received a call reporting the incident at about 11.15am and attended the scene.

"There were reports of a hammer being involved but there did not appear to be any injuries," she said.

There have been no arrests made in relation to the incident but the police will continue to investigate.

Sport Bay of Plenty sport manager Nick Chambers said violence of any sort involving players, spectators or officials "has no place in sport".

"We applaud Tauranga Netball Centre for their swift response and for having zero tolerance for such behaviour.

"We can all play a role in creating and supporting positive sporting experiences for everyone, particularly tamariki and rangatahi. Any organisations or individuals who need support with that can visit sportbop.co.nz/leadthecheer."

The Tauranga Netball Centre has been approached for comment.