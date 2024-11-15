Advertisement
Violent brawl between groups outside Auckland hospital shared online, police investigating

NZ Herald
The fight between two groups involved a baseball bat, metal pole and vehicle rammings.
  • Several people were involved in a fight outside Starship Children’s and Auckland City hospitals.
  • Footage showing dangerous driving and multiple acts of violence was posted on TikTok.
  • Police have already spoken to the occupants of a vehicle involved, and enquiries continue.

Dramatic footage of a violent brawl between two groups outside two of the country’s highest-profile hospitals has been shared online.

Police are making enquiries into the fight outside neighbouring Starship Children’s and Auckland City Hospitals, which was captured on two videos shared to TikTok.

In the first video, seven people confronted each other with the Starship Children’s Hospital visible in the background.

One person threatened his opponents with a red baseball bat as the two groups squared up. However, the video ended with no contact made between the group.

The second video showed the ongoing confrontation between the groups.

A light-coloured SUV reversed into a red SUV then drove away. But it was chased by members of the red SUV, one wielding a red baseball bat, who threw his weapon at the vehicle.

As the light-coloured SUV slowed down it was caught by the chasers, one who grabbed a metal pole from a roadworks sign and began to spear the back window with his makeshift weapon.

By now one of the light-coloured SUV’s occupants had jumped out, retrieved the red baseball bat and threatened a counter-attack.

The fight was witnessed by security in yellow fluro T-shirts who attempted to pull people to safety.

Suddenly, the light-coloured SUV reversed at speed and smashed into a smaller red SUV before driving away.

A red baseball bat featured prominently in the public scrap outside Auckland City and Starship Children's hospitals, captured on video and posted to TikTok.
A police spokesperson told the Herald they are investigating the fight.

“Police are following up a fight that occurred between two groups outside Auckland Hospital [yesterday]. Two vehicles left the scene shortly after it was reported at 2.40pm.”

Police found one of the vehicles involved soon after, the spokesman said.

“[Police] spoke with its occupants to establish the circumstances of what has occurred,” they said.

“No injuries were reported but at least one vehicle has sustained minor damage.”

Enquiries remain ongoing.

