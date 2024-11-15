One person threatened his opponents with a red baseball bat as the two groups squared up. However, the video ended with no contact made between the group.

The second video showed the ongoing confrontation between the groups.

A light-coloured SUV reversed into a red SUV then drove away. But it was chased by members of the red SUV, one wielding a red baseball bat, who threw his weapon at the vehicle.

As the light-coloured SUV slowed down it was caught by the chasers, one who grabbed a metal pole from a roadworks sign and began to spear the back window with his makeshift weapon.

By now one of the light-coloured SUV’s occupants had jumped out, retrieved the red baseball bat and threatened a counter-attack.

The fight was witnessed by security in yellow fluro T-shirts who attempted to pull people to safety.

Suddenly, the light-coloured SUV reversed at speed and smashed into a smaller red SUV before driving away.

A red baseball bat featured prominently in the public scrap outside Auckland City and Starship Children's hospitals, captured on video and posted to TikTok.

A police spokesperson told the Herald they are investigating the fight.

“Police are following up a fight that occurred between two groups outside Auckland Hospital [yesterday]. Two vehicles left the scene shortly after it was reported at 2.40pm.”

Police found one of the vehicles involved soon after, the spokesman said.

“[Police] spoke with its occupants to establish the circumstances of what has occurred,” they said.

“No injuries were reported but at least one vehicle has sustained minor damage.”

Enquiries remain ongoing.

