Video footage has captured a man spitting on an Auckland bus, triggering disgust and outrage from viewers on social media.
The video, posted to social media platform Reddit last Thursday, shows a man sitting in the middle of the bus behind the rear doors. He then turns his head towards the doors and spits on the electronic Hop card reader used for paying fares.
“[He] seemed too hostile to confront,” the videographer said. He also said the man “kept on spitting at the equipment throughout the ride”.
Social media users, meanwhile, called for the man to be banned from public transport for his uncouth behaviour and claimed it reflected a wider lack of safety on the city’s buses. It follows reports of two racially abusive incidents on buses in June and July.
“I take the bus most days, I’ve seen some pretty crazy stuff. It’s getting pretty unsafe,” one user said.
“So much feral behaviour on public transport. [I] hate taking buses, but no free parking in [the] CBD and [I am] too poor for Ubers,” another user said.
“This is why I rather drive,” another said. Other users speculated on whether the man may have been mentally unwell while some advocated for a violent intervention.