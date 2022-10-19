Motorist Wayne Hirst wasn't waiting around as Restore Passenger Rail protesters blocked all southbound traffic on Transmission Gully. Video / Wayne Hirst

Motorist Wayne Hirst wasn't waiting around as Restore Passenger Rail protesters blocked all southbound traffic on Transmission Gully. Video / Wayne Hirst

A disgruntled driver who took matters into his own hands to bypass climate change protesters blocking a highway says he didn’t want to be late for work.

Wayne Hirst’s dashcam filmed his encounter with the Restore Passenger Rail protesters, after they used vans to block the Transmission Gulley Stagte Highway 1 route in Wellington yesterday morning.

The protesters blocked the key route at 7.30am yesterday by parking hired vans on the road before linking arms and unfurling banners in support of restoring passenger rail.

The action appeared to be planned and choreographed, with the vans slowing traffic before the protesters hopped out.

But they forgot one crucial act - and a man on a mission to get to his destination made them pay for their mistake.

Hirst first got out of his vehicle and spoke to the group to get them to move.

”I said ‘mate, I am not up for this shit today’.”

He didn’t mince his words to the protesters.

“Oi, get the f*** off out of the way. I’ve got work to do.”

When they refused to shift, he hopped into one of the protest vans, where the key had been left in the ignition. He then drove it out of the way to park it on the hard shoulder as a protester ran limply alongside to try and stop him.

He then drove his ute past the surprised protesters, eventually arriving at work 20 minutes late.

”I was like, I’ve got stuff to do,” Hirst told the Herald.

This woman's hand was not enough to stop the disgruntled motorist.

“The average Kiwi has enough to worry about without these guys blocking things off.”

The protesters moved the van back on to the highway after Hirst left, blocking it for about an hour.

Eleven protesters were arrested and charged with trespass and criminal nuisance.





He took his opportunity.

Hirst says he acted quickly because he had work commitments and was determined not to be late.

”I’ve got a job to do, guys I am supposed to be training, they are depending on me turning up.”

Hundreds of people have commented on his video online, with many praising his actions.

Hirst says he would do the same thing if he comes across another protest and only wonders whether he should have held the road open for others.

He has no problem with the group, that wants the Government to invest in passenger rail.

”I sort of understand what they are protesting about, but it’s just the way they are going about it.”

His response won widespread praise online, with commenters saying he had done well to remain calm and find a way around, with one saying the protesters were “arrogant”.

“Expertly done pal,” another wrote. “I’m all for the goal these muppets are trying to achieve, but their methods put emergency services, and therefore lives, of innocent people at risk.”

Harsh words were exchanged.

Police later arrested 11 people over the protest, which went on to involve protesters gluing themselves to the road.

Twelve people, aged between 22 and 81, from great-grandparents to students, including a father and son, sat across the motorway.

Rosemary, a spokeswoman for the group, apologised to motorists for the inconvenience, acknowledging it was an “extreme” action but said there wasn’t much time left to combat climate change.

“Places like Transmission Gully encourage more cars, more emissions - we have got to go the other way.”

Rosemary said the group will continue until they get a solid answer from the Government about restoring passenger rail.

“We want a commitment from the Government that they are going to look seriously at producing transport.”

Police took a dim view of events yesterday.

“Acts like this are not lawful, and put the lives of the protesters and other motorists at risk,” Inspector Nick Thom said.

“While police responded immediately and began clearing the road, some of the protesters had unfortunately glued their hands to the road, further delaying traffic and taking up police time.”



