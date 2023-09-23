The man was assaulted in the town of Ōpōtiki on Thursday and died the following day.

A man has died in hospital after he was seriously assaulted in Ōpōtiki on Thursday afternoon.

A homicide investigation has been launched and police are appealing for anyone who witnessed the assault on or near Ford St to come forward.

Officers were called to the scene in the eastern Bay of Plenty town about 4.40pm to reports a man had been seriously assaulted, police said in a statement.

He was taken to the Ōpōtiki Medical Centre and on to Whakatane Hospital. But his injuries proved fatal and he died in hospital the following day.

On Friday evening, shortly after his death, police say they executed a search warrant in Ōpōtiki and arrested a 44-year-old man.

The man was scheduled to appear in Whakatāne District Court on Saturday charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm. Police say they are not seeking anyone else in relation to the attack.

“Police would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the assault, on or near Ford St, Ōpōtiki between 4.10pm and 4.40pm on Thursday, September 21, or who has information that could assist the investigation,” the statement said.

Anyone with information was asked to call police on 105 or make a report online quoting file number 230921/0907.

Information can also be given anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111 or www.crimestoppers-nz.org.