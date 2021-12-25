Victim of Mt Roskill homicide named, offenders still on the run

Scene examinations are still ongoing after Brian James, 23, was shot dead in Mt Roskill on Thursday night. Photo / Alex Burton

Scene examinations are still ongoing after Brian James, 23, was shot dead in Mt Roskill on Thursday night. Photo / Alex Burton

Auckland 23-year-old Brian James has been named as the victim of Thursday's shooting in a Mt Roskill home.

James was shot dead in a Glass Rd house about 9.30pm after two offenders entered the property before an altercation broke out. Two others received non life-threatening injuries and remained in stable conditions in hospital.

The offenders fled the scene and still hadn't been found.

A post mortem had been completed and James' body was back with his whānau.

A scene examination and area canvas by police continued at the address today.

Detective Inspector Scott Beard said the key focus would be to understand why the three people were targeted.

"The evidence to date indicates the two offenders, who are still to be identified, did not go to Glass Road on Thursday evening by chance."

The victim and other household members are linked to the HFK gang, the Herald has been told.

On Friday, Beard said it was too early to say if the attack was gang-related.

"That's part of our investigation. We've heard that but we have no evidence."

Beard couldn't confirm or deny a link to HFK but believed the street gang had been around the Avondale and Mt Roskill areas for some time.

Police are encouraging anyone who can assist with information to come forward.

Information can be provided via 105, or anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111, quoting file number 211224/4140.

Te Kahukoka-Rose Yelash, the cousin of James' girlfriend, spoke outside the family home on Glass Rd on Friday, with tears rolling down to her chin, while a forensics team dressed in boiler suits continued their investigation inside the house and armed police guarded the scene.

"He was a very strong person and he was well loved. He was cheeky, very cheeky, but it was all love. He had our backs through everything, he just wanted the best for everyone," she said.

Yelash was in shock when her cousin messaged her on Friday morning, saying he was dead.

"I was trying to call her but she wasn't answering. I know why, she's in a lot of pain. That's why I came to the house because I thought they would be here but no, I turn up to this.

"I was the one who got them together, we went to the club and I saw the bro and because I knew him from way back, I pulled him over to dance and that's when he met her," Yelash said.

The last time Yelash saw her "cheeky friend" was about a month ago when he was begging her to come over for Christmas.

"And literally two days ago he was telling me again to come over for Christmas. We were going to have a family lunch and maybe a few beers after."

She said he was a great barber.

"He pushed me to do barbering and supported me, even when I wanted to give up because I was sh*t at fades but he would come and teach me," Yelash said.

"I just never expected anything like this."

The property where the incident occurred is owned by Kainga Ora, formerly Housing New Zealand.

Neighbours were told to lock themselves in their house as the incident unfolded on Thursday.

One resident of a nearby house told the Herald she had heard the police Eagle helicopter hovering at about 6pm.

"Dogs started barking, police sirens were going off and then an officer came running over telling us to lock ourselves inside," she said.

The woman, who didn't want to be named, said she'd been living at the property for 16 years and had never seen anything like this happen on the street before.