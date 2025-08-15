Advertisement
Updated

Victim fatally shot by police in Christchurch was Te Arohanui Pohio

Jaime Lyth
By
Multimedia Journalist·NZ Herald·
Police responding to the incident on Clyde Rd. Photo / George Heard

The woman who was fatally shot by police in Christchurch has been named.

Te Arohanui Pohio, 53, died after being shot at a residential address in Clyde Rd, Bryndwr, at 11pm on Wednesday.

Police were called after receiving a report of a man armed with a knife, threatening to

