Police went to the Clyde Rd property after being told a man armed with a knife was threatening to hurt himself and his partner, where they saw a woman running from the house followed by a man armed with a knife, Superintendent Tony Hill said yesterday.

“Believing the woman to be at risk of imminent serious harm, police shot the man, critically injuring him”, said Hill, the Canterbury District Commander said.

“The woman subsequently picked up the knife and threatened police.”

Despite police telling her to put the knife down, the woman moved forward and was then shot, Hill said.

A woman died and a man was critically injured after both were shot by police responding to a violent incident in Clyde Rd, Christchurch on Wednesday. Photo / George Heard

“Immediate medical assistance was provided to the woman but tragically she passed away a short time later.”

Mitchell told Bridge he “never ever second guess[es] what happens in an operational situation”.

“But, you know, full support behind our frontline police officers, who unfortunately are having to deal with violent situations like this on a daily basis.”

Asked why a Taser wouldn’t be used in a situation like occurred on Wednesday, Mitchell said police had a range of tactical options.

“Like I said, I never second-guess what happens. None of us were there. None of us know what actually happened.

“I do know that we’ve got a world-class police force with world-class training.”

Police Minister Mark Mitchell urged people to wait for all investigations to take place in the police shooting of two people in Christchurch on Wednesday. Photo / Mark Mitchell

The incident would be investigated by the Independent Police Conduct Authority, he said.

“We should all wait until the findings of that come out … this will be extremely stressful on those police officers and their families. And we’re making sure that we’ve got proper support around them.”

Hill said the injured man had surgery yesterday afternoon and remained in a critical but stable condition in hospital this morning.

A post-mortem on the woman who died at the scene would take place “in the coming days”, the district commander said.

“Cordons and a scene guard will remain in place at the property while the [police] scene examination is completed.”

Emotional friend Nathan Light at the scene where a woman was shot dead by police in Christchurch last night, and another man was critically injured after he was also shot by police. Photo / George Heard

Officers involved in critical incidents such as fatal shootings were given “welfare and wellness support”, he said.

Further information he could give was limited at this stage.

“Incidents such as this are complex and a range of investigations are already under way …[but] police are supporting the family of both the man and woman, as well as our own people.”

Cherie Howie is an Auckland-based reporter who joined the Herald in 2011. She has been a journalist for more than 20 years and specialises in general news and features.