Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Fatal Christchurch shooting: Police Minister Mark Mitchell stands by frontline cops

Cherie Howie
By
Reporter·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

Mark Mitchell and Willie Jackson join Ryan Bridge on Herald NOW. Video / Herald NOW

Frontline cops dealing with violent situations like the one in Christchurch that ended with police shooting two people – one fatally – have his full support, Police Minister Mark Mitchell says.

A woman died and a man was critically injured in the incident in the suburb of Bryndwr late on

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save