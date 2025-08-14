Frontline cops dealing with violent situations like the one in Christchurch that ended with police shooting two people – one fatally – have his full support, Police Minister Mark Mitchell says.
A woman died and a man was critically injured in the incident in the suburb of Bryndwr late onWednesday.
“It’s just an extremely difficult and stressful situation for all of those involved”, Mitchell told Ryan Bridge on Herald NOW this morning.
“The worst case scenario for any police officer [is] when they have to use force like that. And so my heart goes out to them, and their families and of course, for the family of the person that was injured and the woman that was killed.”
“Immediate medical assistance was provided to the woman but tragically she passed away a short time later.”
Mitchell told Bridge he “never ever second guess[es] what happens in an operational situation”.
“But, you know, full support behind our frontline police officers, who unfortunately are having to deal with violent situations like this on a daily basis.”
Asked why a Taser wouldn’t be used in a situation like occurred on Wednesday, Mitchell said police had a range of tactical options.
“Like I said, I never second-guess what happens. None of us were there. None of us know what actually happened.
“I do know that we’ve got a world-class police force with world-class training.”
The incident would be investigated by the Independent Police Conduct Authority, he said.
“We should all wait until the findings of that come out … this will be extremely stressful on those police officers and their families. And we’re making sure that we’ve got proper support around them.”
Hill said the injured man had surgery yesterday afternoon and remained in a critical but stable condition in hospital this morning.
A post-mortem on the woman who died at the scene would take place “in the coming days”, the district commander said.