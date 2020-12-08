'Very hypothermic' fisherman washed onto Tukituki River sandbar after fall

The Hawke's Bay Rescue Helicopter was called to respond to reports of a near-drowning in the Tukituki River on Monday afternoon. Photo / File

A 64-year-old fisherman is lucky to have found his way out of the Tukituki River on Monday afternoon, after falling and being swept downstream.

It is believed the man, who was wearing waders, lost his footing in a fast-moving current near Omakere around midday.

His waders filled with water and he was swept down the river, eventually being washed up on a sandbar where he was unable to move and lay there for about an hour.

It is believed some people passing by heard the man's calls for help and alerted emergency services with the Hawke's Bay Rescue Helicopter arriving at about 1.30pm.

Hawke's Bay Rescue Helicopter Trust general manager Ian Wilmot said the man was "very, very hypothermic" and had ingested a fair amount of water.

"We got him out of the wet clothes and warmed [him] up."

The man was taken to Hawke's Bay Hospital for assessment where he was later discharged and sent home.

Wilmot said they were a "bit short of the details" about how the man got out of the water.

"That's the missing link.

"Somebody helped him get out of the water by the time we got there."

It is believed the man was alone.

Wilmot said it was a good example of the dangers posed by waterways.