Verbal abuse at Napier Aquatic Centre prompts added security

Napier Aquatic Centre has stepped up security after staff and visitors were left feeling "unsafe" due to incidents of verbal abuse.

Mitai Security guards have been introduced at the centre, on Maadi Rd, Onekawa, to support lifeguards in keeping customers safe.

A Napier Aquatic Centre spokeswoman said the support takes the form of proactively managing communication with customers and heading off any potential issues before they arise.

"The behaviour of some customers in recent years, particularly during the summer period when we are extra busy, has at times made both staff and visitors feel unsafe," she said.

"The vast majority of incidents relate to verbal abuse of staff and/or customers."

Anyone who is verbally abusive to staff or customers will be given a verbal warning by security staff, before being asked to leave the premises "if they don't settle down".

The spokeswoman said the increased security presence is unrelated to the death of a 2-year-old boy at the pools on December 5, 2020.

The infant was rushed to Hawke's Bay Hospital before being transported to Starship Children's Hospital in Auckland, where he died.

The spokeswoman said the security was first introduced to the facility in 2020, after similar incidents of verbal abuse.

"We implemented the same thing last January with some success," she said. "They work as a buffer for staff to be able to perform their core job of lifeguarding.

"Mitai Security has experience in dealing with such problems, that I have personally witnessed as very effective. They behave in the same manner towards all who enter the facility - polite, courteous, but firm when needed."

The aquatic centre has three pools – the 25m lap pool, Ivan Wilson Pool and learners pool.

The Ivan Wilson Pool was temporarily closed in January 2020 due to ceiling tiles falling into the pool.