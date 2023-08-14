The baby has been safety returned to it's parents after the car they sat in was stolen.

A two-month-old baby has been found and reunited with its parents after it was in the back of a car stolen by a thief in a West Auckland suburb today.

The car was stolen from Roberts Road in Te Atatū South at about 12.51pm, according to a police spokesperson.

With the help of the Eagle helicopter, the car was tracked to Meadow Crescent, about 1.3km away.

“Police were quickly on the scene and found the baby inside,” the spokesperson said.

The baby was taken to hospital for a precautionary check-up after being immediately reunited with its parents.

Police said they have still not found the offender responsible, however, inquiries are ongoing.

Only yesterday, another baby was lost in West Auckland.

Two-year-old Willow escaped out of an unlocked gate at the family’s home on Zodiac St, Henderson about 2pm.

Hundreds of concerned West Auckland residents joined police Search and Rescue during a six-hour search for the girl.

It had been an agonising wait for Willow’s loved ones as the community searched for the missing child.

Willow’s mum understood a woman had found Willow on Universal Drive and taken her home to play with the woman’s grandchildren.

Rachel Maher is an Auckland-based reporter who covers breaking news. She has worked for the Herald since 2022.