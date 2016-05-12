One person had died at the scene and another person was injured. Photo: Northern Advocate

A vehicle involved in today's fatal Northland accident swerved to miss a school bus before colliding with another vehicle, police say.

A police spokesman said early indications showed one of the vehicles had to take evasive action to avoid the bus and ended up crashing into a third vehicle.

One person had died at the scene and another person was injured.

No one on board the bus was hurt in the crash.

State Highway 12 near Maitahi Road was now closed and diversions were in place.