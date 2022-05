A vehicle has crashed into the barrier of the Christchurch northern motorway this morning. Photo / NZTA

A vehicle has crashed into the barrier of the Christchurch northern motorway this morning. Photo / NZTA

A vehicle has crashed into the barrier of the Christchurch Northern Motorway this morning.

Emergency services were called to the crash about 6.20am.

Police say a vehicle has hit the barrier.

FINAL UPDATE: 7:18 AM

The crash is now clear of the road. Continue to expect delays until the backlog of traffic clears through. ^SM https://t.co/jlnjsJG0cT — Waka Kotahi NZTA Canterbury & West Coast (@WakaKotahiCWC) May 18, 2022

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency said the crash is causing considerable delays southbound and motorists should take extra care.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman said they attended to clear the scene and assist police.