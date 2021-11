A helicopter is on its way to help fire crews stamp out a vegetation fire in northern Christchurch. Photo / Bevan Conley

A helicopter is on its way to help fire crews stamp out a vegetation fire in northern Christchurch.

A fire has broken out beneath the trees on a walking track, near the dog park at The Groynes.

Crews were alerted just before midday.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokeswoman Jill Higgison says the fire is about 20 by 20 metres and crews from Redwood, Ilam and Spencerville are in attendance.