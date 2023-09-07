We need to tackle issues with courage and honesty to succeed in empowering marginalised voices. Photo / 123RF

OPINION

As Aotearoa New Zealand prepares for the approaching general election, with all of its associated trading of perspectives, opinions and insults, we must also prepare to navigate an increasingly sticky web of information, misinformation and disinformation.

You don’t have to stray very far into social media to find undercurrents of misogyny and racism casting a shadow over political discussions and threatening to strengthen divisions within our society. It will require a collective commitment to fostering an environment that is supportive of women, tangata whenua and other minorities, where open, hate-free dialogue can thrive, if we are to ensure that, in this election and beyond, every voice can be heard without fear of prejudice or discrimination.

The Electoral Commission recently advised electoral candidates to be alert to the “potential risks related to privacy, cyber security, personal security and foreign interference that may arise due to election related activities,” on the basis of a report prepared by multiple agencies including NZ Police, New Zealand Security Intelligence Service and National Cyber Security Centre.

As individuals, we too have a joint responsibility to stand against a growing tide of misinformation, disinformation and false narrative with the potential to undermine the nation’s democratic process.

Misinformation is an issue of genuinely mistaking the facts and then sharing them – there is no intention to deceive. By contrast, disinformation is the deliberate sharing of false information – in other words, it’s an intentional act of deception. Women, particularly, stand at the intersection of these dual threats, with their participation in politics often subjecting them to gendered disinformation campaigns.

Gendered disinformation draws on misogyny and societal stereotypes to frame women, especially political leaders, journalists and female public figures, as untrustworthy, unintelligent, overemotional crazy, or to minimise them as a mere sexual object. The aim is to attack a woman’s credibility and dignity; to intimidate her; to drive her off online platforms and out of public life. It also seeks to discourage women from seeking political careers or leadership roles, and it probably deters many women from across society from standing for election in the first place – especially indigenous, ethnic and differently abled women. In doing so, it undermines human rights, diversity, and ultimately, democracy and inclusive development.

Vanisa Dhiru. Photo / Doug Sherring

In New Zealand, our female and minority politicians face a rise of misogyny and gendered hatred, both in person and online, where gender-based threats of violence are also on the increase. Digital technology is certainly an enabler of this behaviour, although its roots lie far deeper, in issues of gender inequality, misogyny, patriarchal and gender stereotypes, negative social norms and systemic discrimination. Social media platforms can act as echo chambers that amplify and reinforce existing beliefs, and although we can’t yet fully understand the extent to which the emergence of new technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) will shape public discourse, we do know that it has the potential to amplify bias and systemic inequalities.

READ MORE

The Front Page: Top CEOs issue warning on diversity and inclusion

Across the Board: The trickle-down effect of diversity and inclusion

Premium: The surprising truth about disinformation

These concerns underscore the urgency of involving marginalised communities in the development of Aotearoa’s policies regarding AI: it is only by ensuring inclusivity and diversity in these conversations that we will succeed in guarding against the embedding of existing disparities. Creating an online environment in which women, tangata whenua, and minorities can exercise their agency and participate safely, fully and equally will require an accelerated effort to remove the digital divide, data gaps, and other barriers.

As New Zealanders, we are proud of our global reputation for being fair, open-minded and easy-going, but this reputation will come increasingly under threat if we fail to address the misogyny, racism, inequity, and disinformation that threaten to undermine our electoral process. There are three key areas that require our attention if we are to succeed in this mission: to make digital spaces safe for everyone while ensuring respect for responsible freedom of expression and promoting the empowerment of all marginalised communities.

It is only by tackling these issues head-on with courage and honesty that we will succeed in empowering marginalised voices and paving the way for an election that upholds our treasured ideals of fairness, transparency, and inclusivity.

Vanisa Dhiru is an advocate for diversity, inclusion and equity. During her time at InternetNZ between 2019 and 2023, Vanisa had responsibility for the organisation’s policy, communication and philanthropic arm. She is a member of Global Women NZ, the Institute of Directors, the Wellington Interfaith Council and the Global BMW Foundation Responsible Leaders Network. She holds commissioner roles with the NZ National Commission of UNESCO and the Library & Information Advisory Commission.