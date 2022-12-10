"Quotas are helpful in this time and age," says Vanisa Dhiru, Equity and Human Rights advocate and director. Photo / Colin McDiarmid

"Quotas are helpful in this time and age," says Vanisa Dhiru, Equity and Human Rights advocate and director. Photo / Colin McDiarmid

This second episode of Across the Board, presented by Kirsten Patterson and Sonia Yee, addresses what diversity looks like for those who have (or want) a seat at the table.

“Quotas are helpful in this time and age, and this century. My hope is that we won’t need them going forward.” - Vanisa Dhiru, Equity and Human Rights advocate and director.

You only need to walk around any major city in New Zealand to see that it’s awash with a sea of faces from different cultural and ethnic backgrounds.

This melting pot in Aotearoa has informed the diverse styles of cuisine now available in any restaurant, cafe or takeaway bar. And as Kiwis, this diversity is something we’ve grown accustomed to, but also expect.

But what is it going to take to ensure that this same level of diversity is represented in our workforce? And what are the potential risks of not having diverse perspectives on boards?

Diversity needs to be addressed from the top down. That means boards need to be better equipped to understand some of the potential opportunities that could benefit their businesses or organisations by having a wider mix of views and experiences at the table.

Vanisa Dhiru sits on a number of boards. She says being a woman of minority ethnicity, having an accessibility problem or disability, growing up in Manawatu and working in different sectors or industries and being exposed to a wide variety of people, all add to the diversity picture.

Quotas help companies to build diversity up-front quickly in order to keep up with a rapidly changing environment, says Vanisa Dhiru.

Dhiru started her governance career in her early 20s and has sat on more than 10 volunteer boards across New Zealand and has chaired three of them – the National Council of Women New Zealand, Inspiring Stories and the YWCA Greater Wellington.

As a woman of ethnic minority, she says she has often had to carry the weight of being a representative of multiple ethnicities at the table.

“What I end up contributing is a grassroots thinking and what that looks like when it hits the ground.”

She is aware that in some instances, her ethnic background has also enabled her to get a seat at the table. But she says once you’re on a board it is important to not solely think about giving the ‘ethnic’ community’s voice, but contributing your whole self.

As for quotas, Dhiru feels they might help to break through a lot of unconscious bias and enable organisations and companies to build diversity up-front quickly in order to keep up with a rapidly changing environment.

But breaking the mould in this space isn’t easy and being a voice at the table can mean encountering resistance.

Hamilton-based Kauri Tearaura sits on three boards including Seed Waikato, and as co-chair of Rainbow Youth. He says the issues affecting young people, including those from the rainbow community, are often hidden.

“With the queer community it can be an invisible identity.”

Issues affecting young people are often hidden, says Kauri Tearaura. Photo / Supplied

According to Tearaura the outcomes for those in the rainbow community can include issues around mental health, and for some, homelessness. But he says caution needs to be taken for those organisations trying to solve the puzzle of diversity and inclusion through surveys and collecting data.

“Because you could not be sure that you had captured the full voice of queer young people, and in that process we would never want that person to feel exposed or to exploit their vulnerability.”

Listen to the second episode of Across the Board to hear more of Kauri Tearaura and Vanisa Dhiru. You’ll also hear Paula Browning on the value of creative people on boards, Minnie Baragwanath from The Global Centre for Possibility speaks about disability, and more.

