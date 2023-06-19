Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

The surprising truth about misinformation

Chris Keall
By
5 mins to read
Joan Donovan misinformation expert and research director of the Harvard Kennedy School's Shorenstein centre on Media Politics and Public Policy. For Chris Keall, Business. NZ Herald Photo by Alex Burton 16 June 2023

Joan Donovan misinformation expert and research director of the Harvard Kennedy School's Shorenstein centre on Media Politics and Public Policy. For Chris Keall, Business. NZ Herald Photo by Alex Burton 16 June 2023

Misinformation expert Joan Donovan is trying to get a point across to the big social media firms - and it’s not what you’d think.

“One of the things that we’ve tried to do with our

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business