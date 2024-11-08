“Before, families told us they had to travel to other parts of Tāmaki Makaurau Auckland to enjoy good-quality playgrounds. Now they can stay local,” Autagavaia said.

The park toilets are grappling with persistent graffiti, with frequent tagging. Solutions are being explored. Photo / Auckland Council

“It costs a lot of money to keep repairing damaged and defaced equipment. Let’s keep our playgrounds clean and safe. We want our families to continue to stay local.

“We as a community need to look out for each other and look after our playgrounds so everyone can enjoy playing outside these coming summer days,” Autagavaia said.

Manukau Ward councillor Alf Filipaina is urging those behind the vandalism and graffiti to stop and for the community to care for playgrounds and report incidents.

“Playgrounds are essential spaces for fun, adventure, and community connection, especially for our tamariki,” he said.

Public notice: The playground is closed until next week. Photo / Mary Afemata, LDR

“It’s disheartening to see them tarnished by thoughtless actions. We must come together to protect our playgrounds, ensuring they remain welcoming and enjoyable for everyone.

“There’s absolutely no justification for stealing/destroying equipment or vandalising spaces built for everyone. True transformation is owned and delivered by us all.”

A Local Democracy reporter spoke to families at the park.

Jessica Savini said it was really important to have spaces like Hayman Park available for the community.

Savini, who visited the park with her children, said she noticed damage to the xylophone feature.

“I just noticed that it was broken, but you could still play ... I like the park ‘cause it’s big and there’s a lot of stuff for the kids to do.”

No longer in tune: The xylophone had its keys removed and stolen and has been temporarily taken down until a more durable replacement is sourced. Photo / Mary Afemata, LDR

Father-of-two Andrew Pailete said he was unaware of the vandalism.

“My kids love to come here and go up high and, you know. There’s no other playground like this one because the other playgrounds are more for under 5-year-olds.”

His son, an intermediate student, likes to climb and slide.

“It’s good activity for the kids, but it’s sad to see it vandalised.”

Pailete said he also noticed improvements, including the addition of lights.

“It’s nice of them to do that, put more money into it, because growing up in the 80s, parks had just a swing and stuff.”

Hayman Park is closed for maintenance and repairs, reinforcing Ōtara Papatoetoe Local Board and councillor Alf Filipaina's call to care for playgrounds and report vandalism. Photo / Mary Afemata, LDR

Hayman Park was closed when Local Democracy visited this week.

Eli Nathans, Auckland Council’s head of area operations, said the playground was undergoing work.

“Hayman Park playground is currently closed to the public while we complete maintenance on the soft surfacing mats around features like the main climbing structure, swings and slide,” he said.

“Contractors have removed sections of damaged matting and are currently in the process of applying resin to fix the new matting material.”

The playground is expected to reopen early next week with new soft cushioning for improved safety.

To report damage or vandalism to a playground or park, call 09 301 0101 or use the “report a problem” tool.

LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.

Sign up to The Daily H, a free newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.