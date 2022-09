POlice attend accident on Main South Road at Templeton. Photo / George Heard

Police have attended an accident that involved two vehicles at Templeton south of Christchurch.

Police say a van had rolled at the intersection of Main South Rd and Trents Rd.

One person has suffered injuries but they are not believed to be serious.

Southbound lanes are partially blocked, northbound traffic is moving but is slow and there is some congestion building up.