A van driver has been seriously injured in a crash involving a bus on SH3, Mountain Road at Ngaere, south of Stratford, Taranaki.

Police were notified at about 7:30am of the crash between the bus and van.

The road was closed between Cheal Rd and Anderson Rd but has now re-opened.

Police said there were no other injuries and the bus passengers were transferred to another bus to continue their journey.